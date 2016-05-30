Albanian Minister of Energy: Southern Gas Corridor is projected to be as an energy highway

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Energy and Industry, Damian Gjiknuri said on Sunday, the second day of the proceedings of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO that "Albania aims to become an important hub of the Southern gas corridor".

Report informs referring to foreign media, during his speech at Committee on Science and Technology, Gjiknuri also said that "starting from next year, Albania will promote energy sources from the sun and wind."

Stressing that the diversification of energy should become a priority of the Alliance, Gjiknuri said that "we have enabled the diversification of resources but also of the roads, and therefore the southern gas corridor is essential to achieve this objective." This corridor is projected to be as an energy highway," he said.

The issue of energy is a security issues, said Gjiknuri stressing that "Europe's dependence on gas grew more and more and instability in many of the countries that are sources of energy have prompted territorial conflicts in many countries of the world."