Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

Albania, which experienced one of the largest-scale cyberattacks in the region, is actively building a cyber resilience system today, focusing on international cooperation and developing its own personnel. As the delivery of Azerbaijani gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) approaches, the topic of digital protection of energy infrastructure is becoming particularly relevant.

Igli Tafa, National Coordinator for Cyber Security and Director General of Albania's National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA), spoke in an interview with Report about why cybersecurity should be considered a regional priority, what lessons Albania learned after large-scale attacks, and how partnership with Azerbaijan can strengthen digital security in the energy sector.

- In 2026, Albania will start receiving Azerbaijani gas through TAP. As our countries become increasingly interconnected through critical energy infrastructure, what cybersecurity frameworks should transit and receiving countries implement to protect shared energy corridors? What experience has Albania already gained in securing cross-border energy infrastructure?

- As you mentioned, we have a wonderful joint project - TAP, which transports Azerbaijani gas to the Adriatic Sea. This project connects Albania and Azerbaijan and is of strategic importance for both countries. Today, energy is among the most important and vulnerable sectors of the economy. Certainly, energy security is a key element of national stability.

Since TAP passes through the territory of several countries, it is crucial that cybersecurity issues accompany this project at all stages of its operation - from extraction to transportation and distribution of gas. In Albania, we place special emphasis on cross-border compatibility and international cooperation. For a small country like ours, joining forces with partners is crucial. Cooperation with Azerbaijan in protecting energy infrastructure plays a central role here. Currently, we are actively modernizing the energy sector, implementing modern solutions based on operational technologies (OT) and supervisory control and data acquisition systems (SCADA).

These technologies provide flexibility and efficiency, but at the same time increase cyber risks. Therefore, we pay great attention to adapting and improving cyber protection tools.

Cybersecurity cannot be considered within the boundaries of one country - it is an area where integration and exchange of experience are necessary. I am convinced that our cooperation with Azerbaijan will bring tangible benefits not only to both countries but also to the entire Western Balkans region, contributing to the formation of a sustainable ecosystem of secure cyberspace.

- Albania experienced one of the largest cyberattacks in the region, which disrupted government services and required unprecedented response measures. Which protocols proved most effective, and what steps would you recommend to other countries for building response and recovery systems after such attacks?

- As I already mentioned, the decisive factor was coordination and cooperation, both within the country and with international partners. Albania faced a large-scale attack targeting critical government services. Since more than 97% of our public services were digitized, we realized that the pace of new technology implementation had outpaced our level of cyber protection.

To close this gap, we created an Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), which became the central element of the national cybersecurity system. Its task is to coordinate the protection of critical infrastructure, analyze threats, and respond promptly.

The center works in both proactive and reactive modes: it identifies vulnerabilities, analyzes risks, and helps organizations eliminate weaknesses before malicious actors can exploit them. In parallel, we are actively developing human resources - training specialists, updating educational programs in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, shifting the focus from theoretical training to practical skills. In addition, we have strengthened the regulatory framework, making the participation of certified experts in cybersecurity mandatory.

All these measures are unified under the management of ISAC, which provides a coordinated strategy for response and recovery after attacks. Our main lesson is that even after large-scale cyberattacks, trust and resilience must not be lost. Albania was able to recover by relying on two pillars - close cooperation with international partners and strengthening internal coordination among all participants in the cybersecurity system.

- How can energy sector partners like Albania and Azerbaijan jointly strengthen cyber defenses against sophisticated attacks from state structures? Which bilateral cooperation models are most effective for countries with shared strategic infrastructure?

- Albania plans to create a laboratory based on operational technologies, where possible cyberattacks on energy infrastructure will be simulated. This will allow for identifying vulnerabilities and developing effective response mechanisms. Azerbaijan already has significant experience in this area, and we are currently actively developing capabilities in cyber energy, particularly in OT, IT, and industrial control systems (ICS).

In the context of the rapid implementation of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and blockchain, coordination of efforts between our countries becomes especially important.

Joint work will not only improve the resilience of energy systems but also create new opportunities for young professionals interested in careers in energy cybersecurity.

In Albania, we are actively updating infrastructure, implementing modern solutions based on OT, ICS, and SCADA, integrated with elements of artificial intelligence. In this direction, we see great prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan. We intend to create an energy laboratory that will work not only in the interests of Albania but also the entire region. Our goal is to demonstrate, together with partners including Azerbaijan, that skill enhancement and competency development in the field of energy sector cybersecurity is a key factor for economic sustainability and national security.

- How is Albania developing national personnel and competencies in cybersecurity, especially for protecting critical infrastructure? Which public-private partnership models have shown the greatest effectiveness, and can they be adapted in countries with limited resources?

- Albania is a small country, and we face a serious personnel shortage in cybersecurity. We have identified a shortage of about 400 specialists in just 88 government institutions. This is a significant challenge that requires a systematic approach and accelerated measures to train new personnel. In response to this, we have developed a National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2025-2030, which pays special attention to human capital development and the formation of a sustainable cybersecurity culture.

Today we are focused on two key areas. The first is raising the level of knowledge and digital culture among employees of critical infrastructure facilities. We train personnel to identify cyber threats, respond to incidents, and understand the risks associated with using new technologies.

The second direction is partnership with universities and the private sector to update educational programs. We strive to make cybersecurity education more practice-oriented: with an emphasis on real cases, laboratory training, and business participation in the training process.