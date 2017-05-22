Active oil rig count tops 900 in the United States

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of rigs drilling of oil and natural gas throughout the country increased by 16 or 1,81% on May 12-18 and reached 901.
Report informs citing the Baker Hughes, the number of active oil rigs during the reporting week increased by 8 or 1.12% and reached 720 units. One rig was listed as "miscellaneous."
Compared with the same period last year number of oil wells increased by 402 or 126%, gas wells by 95 95 units or 112%, while the overall number of oil and gas wells increased by 497 units, or 123%.
Notably, the number of oil wells in operation in the US as of May 25 was 316 units last year, and the minimum limit of last 7 years. Currently, the number of active oil rigs is 2.28 times higher than the minimum threshold. This indicator reached record level in October 2014 and made 1 609. Currently, the number of wells 55.2% lower than the record level.
Analytical Group of Report noted that, over the next 3-6 months the price of oil expected to fluctuate between $ 45-60 / barrel range.In this case, the number of active oil wells in United States will continue to rise. This in turn, will lead to an increase in production.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author
Share in Facebook