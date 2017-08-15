616,000 tons of gasoline consumed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2017, motor gasoline consumption in Azerbaijan increased by 6.7% up to 615.7 thousand tons.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 32.4% of total consumption of petroleum products accounted for the share of gasoline.

During the first quarter, 599,3 thousand tons of diesel fuel ( increase of 38,8% ) , 322,2 thousand tons of fuel oil (decline of 44%), 101,4 thousand tons of gasoline for petrochemistry ( increase of 20,6% ). 73.3 thousand tons of kerosene for aviation, etc. (a decline of 20.4%), 75.7 thousand tons of oil bitumen (an increase of 31%), 70.6 thousand tons of liquefied gas (a decline of 7.5%), 21.8 thousand tons of lubricating oils (increase of 14%), 21.9 thousand tons of other petroleum products (2.6 times more).

Thus, the volume of consumption of petroleum products decreased in the annual comparison by 1.1% and amounted to 1.9 mln tons.

In the structure of consumption, 31.5% accounted for diesel fuel, 16.9% accounted for fuel oil, 5.3% - gasoline for petrochemicals, 3.9% - aviation kerosene, 4% - oil bitumen, 3.7% - liquefied gas, 1,1% - lubricating oils, 1,2% - other petroleum products.