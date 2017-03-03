4,1 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil exported from Ceyhan port in 2017

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2017, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline has transported 4 131 722 tons of Azerbaijani oil.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in first two months 2 082 936 tons of oil transported from Ceyhan to the world markets produced in February. 1 232 097 tons of this volume accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

In general, since the day of commissioning of the BTC (2006, June) until 1 March 2017, 323 966 321 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported from Ceyhan to world markets.

Notably, Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean sent to European markets.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil.