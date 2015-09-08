 Top
    278 new buildings gasified this year

    As a result, 5,169 families maintained with gas facility

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August of this year, production association "Azerigas" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has examined the treatment of businesses and individuals and on the basis of submitted documents gasified 278 new buildings.

    Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, as a whole 5169 families live in these buildings.

    In the near future "Azerigaz" production association interested in providing "blue fuel" to those buildings which submit required documents that meets required standards of safety.

