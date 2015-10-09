​217 settlements gasified in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerigas production association and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have laid new pipelines with total length of 9218 km in January-September this year.

Report informs citing the press service of SOCAR, in order to operate the network in a safe and normal regime 419 km of gas pipelines have been repaired.

As a result of construction and installation work in January-August this year 217 settlements have been gasified. Number of gas supply subscribers on October 1 of this year reached 1,767,919.

All work is carried out under the State program on socio-economic development of the regions (2014-2018 years), and the State Program on socio-economic development of Baku and its suburbs (2014-2016 years).