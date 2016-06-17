2 mln tons of transit oil transported via BTC in 2016

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2016, 18 405.2 thousand tons of oil transported via Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is less by 5% than the same period last year.

80.1% of the total volume of transported oil accounted for the export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).Thus, during this period 14 746.7 thousand tons were transported via this pipeline, which is less by 1.3% compared with the same period of 2015.

During this period, BTC transported 2.0 mln tons (33%) of transit oil.