Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2018, 2 353.7 million AZN was invested to the oil sector in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to State Statistical Committee, the volume of investments to the oil sector decreased by 35.75% during the reporting period.

In January-597.6 million AZN, In February-410.9 million AZN, in March - 404.5 million AZN, in April -465.5 million AZN, in May- 475.2 million AZN was invested to the oil sector.