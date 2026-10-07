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    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 8

    Ecology
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:25
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 8

    Partly cloudy and occasionally overcast weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 8, with conditions remaining mainly dry.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, brief rain is possible in some suburban areas during the day. Fog is expected at times in some places in the morning, while northwesterly winds will prevail.

    Temperatures will be 15-18°C at night and 19-23°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

    The weather in most regions of Azerbaijan is also expected to remain mainly dry. However, brief rain and thunderstorms are forecast in some eastern regions during the first half of the day.

    Fog is expected in some places at night and in the morning. Easterly winds will prevail.

    Temperatures will be 12-17°C at night and 21-26°C during the day in the regions, and 2-7°C at night and 13-18°C during the day in mountainous areas.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah Bakıda hava yağmursuz olacaq
    Завтра в Баку и на Абшероне ожидается переменная облачность
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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