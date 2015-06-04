142 thousand people applied for job at SOCAR

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) announced 3 244 vacancies in 2011-2015 and 3 063 people have been employed. Report informs, Vice-President of SOCAR, Khalik Mammadov said.

According to K.Mammadov 141 596 appeals were registered: "35 852 job applicants participated in the test exams.4 564 of them participated in interviews, 6 114 people took part in the training tests.1 295 people were added to the reserve list in the exams."

K.Mammadov said that SOCAR launched scholarship program from 2006 and under the program, 250 people educated abroad so far: "205 people of them have already graduated, and 45 are studying at the moment. The number of applicants for internal scholarship program was 11,215 people, 952 of them won scholarships."