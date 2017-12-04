Young inventor Jamalova signs agreement with Patent and Trademarks Center

© Azstand.gov.az

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Patent and Trademarks Centre has hosted a meeting with young Azerbaijani inventor Reyhan Jamalova today.

Report informs citing the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Director General of the Center Gunel Sevdimaliyeva congratulated R. Jamalova, who took part in VIII Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India and attracting attention with the invention.

The young inventor Jamalova gave information about her invention and said that there is a greater need for alternative energy sources in the modern era, a special interest in this field, and development of a new Rainergy device, which generates energy from rain water.

Agreement was signed between the Centrer and Jamalova, highly appreciating the proposal regarding patent application. Also, it was noted that assistance will be provided for international registration of the invention.

The Center has undertaken the costs of appropriate procedures, expertise and other legal actions.