    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits boarding school in Lankaran

    Education and science
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 09:28
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits boarding school in Lankaran

    On November 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva visited a special boarding school for children with disabilities in the city of Lankaran, Report informs.

    First, they, along with the students and teachers, visited an exhibition of handicrafts dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the historic Victory.

    They also toured the classrooms, training rooms, and recreation rooms to see the effective organization of children's leisure activities.

    As the only regional special boarding school for children with disabilities in the southern region, it offers specialized services. These services include education and rehabilitation for children diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, and mental impairment. The school also provides accommodation, a benefit currently utilized by 34 children.

