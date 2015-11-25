Vasif Talibov presents medal to ANAS President - PHOTOS

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov met with president of ANAS, academician Akif Alizadeh at the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

Report was told in ANAS, Vasif Talibov congratulated the staff of the Academy with 70-year anniversary, noted crucial role of ANAS in the development of science in Azerbaijan, a major contribution to the socio-economic progress of the country.

Further, prospects of enhancing cooperation with Nakhchivan branch of ANAS institutes of the Academy discussed at the meeting.

Vasif Talibov thanked Academician Akif Alizadeh for the cordial reception and hospitality, and presented him a medal made on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.