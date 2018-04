Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Department of State and US Embassy in Azerbaijan will hold an education fair in Baku on October 1, Report informs citing US Embassy press-service. Fair will give an opportunity to students, school children and their parents to meet the representatives of US universities and ask them questions about studying abroad.

More than 10 US universities as well as various scholarship programs will be represented at the fair.

Representatives of US universities participating in the fair will inform the participants about the programs at their universities and provide them with necessary materials and brochures. Representatives of the US Embassy in Baku will also participate in the fair.