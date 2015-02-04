​Unions of Writers of Azerbaijan and Turkey to sign cooperation protocol

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Chairman of Ilesam Mehmet Nuri Parmaksız, and deputy İlter Turkan are on a visit in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the Culture and Tourism department of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan, the purpose of the visit is signing the cooperation protocol with the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

According to the protocol, scientific and literary works of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be translated into the languages of both countries.

In addition, the İLESAM delegation is expected to visit State Library of Azerbaijan, Institute of Folklore of Academy of Sciences, the Union of Composers and Copyrights public association.

The visit is planned to last until February 6.