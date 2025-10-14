Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    UN official: No sustainable development without quality education

    Education and science
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 10:36
    UN official: No sustainable development without quality education

    Quality education is essential for achieving sustainable development, said Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, during the opening of the 7th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue titled "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," Report informs.

    Andreeva emphasized that education is a fundamental driver of progress and evolution.

    "Education shapes people into creative, visionary thinkers with the ability to connect different fields. It promotes equality in societies and supports reforms in public policy. In other words, education is the most powerful tool to change the world," she stated.

    She also noted that today's event is dedicated to education and coincides with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

    "Our core mission is to promote peace and partnership for all. The SDG Dialogues support the spirit of collaboration and give us the opportunity to share ideas. These dialogues will continue to serve as a trusted platform going forward," Andreeva added.

    BMT rəsmisi: Keyfiyyətli təhsil olmadan dayanıqlı inkişaf mümkün deyil
    Представитель ООН: Устойчивое развитие невозможно без качественного образования

