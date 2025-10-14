Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

Azerbaijani universities are steadily improving their positions in global rankings, said Ulkar Sattarova, Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Report informs.

Speaking during the panel discussion titled "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," Sattarova noted that university rankings are showing consistent year-on-year improvement and positive momentum:

"The key role here falls precisely on universities and their teams. For example, if we look specifically at sustainable development rankings-the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking-this year, 28 Azerbaijani universities are represented. Last year, that number was just 18, the year before it was 9, and prior to that, none were listed. This clearly demonstrates a strong and upward trend in recent years."