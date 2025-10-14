Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

    Education and science
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 13:14
    Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

    Azerbaijani universities are steadily improving their positions in global rankings, said Ulkar Sattarova, Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education, Report informs.

    Speaking during the panel discussion titled "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," Sattarova noted that university rankings are showing consistent year-on-year improvement and positive momentum:

    "The key role here falls precisely on universities and their teams. For example, if we look specifically at sustainable development rankings-the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking-this year, 28 Azerbaijani universities are represented. Last year, that number was just 18, the year before it was 9, and prior to that, none were listed. This clearly demonstrates a strong and upward trend in recent years."

    Azerbaijani universities global rankings Ulkar Sattarova
    Ülkər Səttarova: Azərbaycan universitetlərinin qlobal reytinqlərdə sıralaması yaxşılaşır
    Улькер Саттарова: Позиции азербайджанских вузов в мировых рейтингах улучшаются

    Latest News

    13:40
    Photo

    Rahman Hajiyev: 95% of mine clearance in Karabakh funded by Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    13:26

    Saudi Embassy in Baku distributes sacrificial meat to vulnerable families

    Social security
    13:21

    Nearly 9% of Azerbaijani enterprises operate in construction sector

    Business
    13:16

    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 1%

    Finance
    13:14

    Valtonen: 'We welcome steps towards achieving peace between Armenia, Azerbaijan'

    Region
    13:14

    Ulkar Sattarova: Azerbaijani universities climbing in global rankings

    Education and science
    13:01

    Armenian FM meets OSCE Chair-in-Office Elina Valtonen in Yerevan

    Region
    12:54
    Photo

    Another group of former IDPs leaves for Tazabina village of Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Minister: Positive trend in growth of transit traffic between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

    Business
    All News Feed