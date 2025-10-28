Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Education and science
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 11:29
    Thirteen Azerbaijani universities join Turkic Universities Union

    Thirteen higher education institutions from Azerbaijan have joined the Turkic Universities Union (TÜRKÜNİB) under the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs, citing the State Agency for Science and Higher Education.

    The newly admitted members from Azerbaijan include ADA University, University of Culture and Arts, University of Oil and Industry, Pedagogical University, Technical University, University of Tourism and Management, Baku Eurasia University, Odlar Yurdu University, Karabakh University, and Khazar University.

    Additionally, Baku Higher Oil School, Lankaran State University, and Nakhchivan State University have also been accepted into TÜRKÜNİB.

    Azərbaycanın 13 universiteti TÜRKÜNİB-ə üzv qəbul edilib
    Азербайджан присоединился к TÜRKÜNİB с 13 высшими учебными заведениями

