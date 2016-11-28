Summer Internship 2017 at BP presented at BHOS

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting with representatives of BP office in Azerbaijan including Recruitment Advisor Mehriban Shikhzamanova, Recruitment Coordinator Sabina Veliyeva and Drilling Engineer Farid Huseynov took place at Baku Higher Oil School. At the meeting, Summer Internship 2017 at BP was presented to BHOS students and teachers.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, Sabina Veliyeva provided detailed information about the program, admission procedures and interns selection criteria. She emphasized that BP in Azerbaijan conducts summer on-the-job training for BHOS students for a third year in a row.

Students Elshan Mikailov, Ahmed Gadandarli and Umid Tarlanli told about experience, which they gained during the internship at BP in Azerbaijan. Then BP representatives answered numerous questions from the students.

In the course of internship and on-the-job training, the students participate in companies’ operations, work with experts and perform various tasks with usage of advanced technologies and equipment. They also attend induction courses on Health, Safety and Environment policy and procedures. This experience helps the students improve their technical skills and put to use knowledge they gained during their study. They also have opportunity to learn more about engineering operations in oil and gas industry, safety requirements and business conduct rules at BP.