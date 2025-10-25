Study in Europe exhibition underway in Baku

The Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan is hosting the Study in Europe education exhibition, Report informs.

The two-day event brought together over 30 universities from 10 European countries, including Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, and Sweden.

Azerbaijan is represented at the exhibition by ADA University and the Azerbaijan-French University (UFAZ).

Participants present their educational programs and inform potential students about study opportunities at leading European universities.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić told Report that the exhibition is being held for the third year in a row.

The EU and Azerbaijan have been cooperating in the field of education since 2008, she said.

During this time, the EU has supported 29 educational projects in the country, 26 of which have been successfully completed and three are ongoing, the diplomat noted.