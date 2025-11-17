STEAM to be taught as separate specialty at Karabakh University

Starting next academic year, STEAM will be taught as a separate major at Karabakh University, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the opening ceremony of the International STEAM Festival (SAF 2025), Report informs.

According to the minister, interest in STEAM education in the country is rapidly growing: "Compared to the first year of the project, 50 times more schoolchildren are participating in STEAM today. We are working to ensure the presence of STEAM labs in all new schools."

Amrullayev noted that the STEAM project already reaches over 300,000 students and over 400 schools.

STEAM is a collaborative learning approach in five main areas. The STEAM-based learning model is based on the idea of ​​integrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.