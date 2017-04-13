SOCAR Turkey conducts presentation for BHOS students

© BANM

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of management of SOCAR Turkey Group of Companies (SOCAR Turkey) visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the Higher School teachers and students.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Head of SOCAR Turkey Human Resources department Dinar Mammadova, Operations Manager Emil Eminov, HR Coordinator Sibel Ugur, Sales and Finances specialist Funda Fidan, Head of Planning and Optimization department of STAR Rafinery company Eray Saribash, Education Manager of STAR Rafinery Ilkhan Chalgar, and HR Manager of Petkim company Behruz Babayev participated in the event. At the meeting, the guests presented SOCAR Turkey’s Student Internship Program and New Graduate Engineering Program. Within these programs, up to seven BHOS students and up to 30 BHOS graduates will be selected by the company for internship and employment respectively.

Opening the meeting, rector Elmar Gasimov said that BHOS management makes necessary arrangements to provide the Higher School students with job opportunities. He spoke about close relations between BHOS and large international oil and gas companies, and internship and training programs implemented within this partnership. Talking about cooperation between the Higher School and SOCAR, he informed that on-the-job training of BHOS students at SOCAR Turkey and Petkim companies was already organized in the past. Elmar Gasimov thanked management of SOCAR for providing these internship and employment programs. The rector wished the students to obtain success in their efforts to work for SOCAR Group of companies.

SOCAR Turkey Operations Manager Emil Eminov made a presentation with an overview of SOCAR establishment, activities and milestones of the company’s development in Turkey. He also informed about objectives achieved by the company and international projects implemented by SOCAR Group of Companies in this country. The Head of Planning and Optimization department of STAR Rafinery Eray Saribash spoke about the company’s crude oil refining operations. He emphasized that during the refinery construction and start-up of production, advanced world-class technologies were used, which are both effective and environment-friendly.

In her presentation, SOCAR Turkey Human Resources department Dinar Mammadova provided detailed information about the Student Internship and New Graduate Engineering programs, criteria for selection of the successful candidates, the deadlines for submitting applications and the conditions created for interns and employees at the company. She also informed that final tests for these programs would be conducted at the end of April.

The meeting was concluded with question and answer session.