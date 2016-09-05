SOCAR President awards BTEC students the certificates for scholarships

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Talents Education Complex (BTEC) hosted an event to mark the opening of the new school season.

Report informs, the event was attended by teachers, students and their parents. The opening ceremony was attended by Rovnag Abdullayev, President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), which is a partner of the school. The event was opened by the director of the school, Sigve Austheim. He noted that the school used the Cambridge education system. This year, 8 Azerbaijani teachers sent to PGCEi refresher courses in the University of Nottingham in England, next year is planned to send local teachers to improve the specialization courses.

The next speaker was SOCAR President, referring to the value of human resources for development of the company and the country. R. Abdullayev noted that SOCAR has become a global company and skillfully manages the country's assets on an international scale: "Today, SOCAR is a company with the largest number of employees in Azerbaijan. Our investment projects generate billions of additional revenue in the budget."

SOCAR, being the partner of BTEC, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and other educational institutions, makes an important contribution to development of education in the country. Hundreds of students are enrolled in the country and abroad thanks to the SOCAR scholarship program.

At the event, it was noted that this year's competition of SOCAR scholarship is held for BTEC students. SOCAR President presented scholarships certificates to eight young winners of the competition. After the event, R. Abdullayev visited the school, reviewed the repair work carried out with the support of SOCAR.

Notably, Baku Talents Education Complex established in 2012 with support of SOCAR.