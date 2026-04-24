Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shikhaliyev: Baku taking steps to improve Global Innovation Index ranking

    Education and science
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 14:23
    Shikhaliyev: Baku taking steps to improve Global Innovation Index ranking

    Azerbaijan needs to ensure a balanced approach to the development of innovations and artificial intelligence, stated the head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Vusal Shikhaliyev, at a roundtable on innovations in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, the effectiveness of activities in the field of innovations and artificial intelligence directly depends on proper coordination and an institutional approach.

    "We regularly hold events and discussions regarding the country's positions in the Global Innovation Index. In Azerbaijan, the Commission on Business Environment and International Rankings was established in 2016, which is currently chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov. Within the commission, 25 working groups operate, studying the available opportunities," he noted.

    Shikhaliyev emphasized that achieving effectiveness in innovative activities requires a comprehensive approach to the issue.

    He also added that special attention should be paid to the commercialization of innovative products, which will help improve the country's position in international rankings.

    Samir Sharifov Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev
    Vüsal Şıxəliyev: Azərbaycanda innovasiyaya giriş və çıxışın balansının təmin edilməsi vacibdir
    Шихалиев: Баку принимает меры для улучшения позиций в Глобальном инновационном индексе

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