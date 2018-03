© Report

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ 35 012 pupils will attend first stage of final exams for 9th grade held by State Examination Center (SEC) on March 18.

Report was informed in the SEC press service, graduation exam will be held in Baku and 28 other cities and districts of the country.

Exam will start at 11:00.

248 managers and 2915 controllers will manage examinations in 96 venues.