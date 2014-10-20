School roof destroyed by strong wind in Baku

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 19, a part of the roof of secondary school No. 225 in Baku was damaged due to an abrupt change in the weather. Report informs referring to the Baku City Main Education Department.

In connection with the accident, the classes were suspended temporarily today. The teachers and students were informed about it by the school administration yesterday.

Currently, the school is being investigated by the members of the Ministry of Education and other relevant experts. Additional information about the resuming of the lessons in school will be provided during a day.