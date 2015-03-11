Registration for the first trial exams kicks off in Azerbaijan

Baku.11 March. REPORT.AZ/ State Students Admission Commission (SSAC) launches registration for the first trial exams, scheduled for April 5. Report was told by the press service of SSAC.

Registration for the exams starts today. Examinations will be held on 5, 12, 19 April and 3 May.

Applicants can sign up for exams via the Internet only with their identity card using SSAC payment card. Payment card in regard with the registration for the trial exams entrants can get through the Internet or by sending SMS to 7735 from all mobile operators.