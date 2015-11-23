Project of Scientific Innovation Center of ANAS adopted in pursuance at the EC

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ At a meeting of the TAIEX instrument of the European Commission, the project entitled "Eco-economic evaluation of stable development of the region", prepared by the Research and Innovation Center of ANAS was adopted.

Report informs, in January-February 2016 with the organization of TAIEX experts Baku will host a seminar on the basis of the project on the topic of best practices of EU countries in order to develop new methods and principles of calculation of indicators for stable development of the Azerbaijani regions.

The seminar will focus on the formation of regional economic policy, the definition of relationships between environmental policy and stable development, changing the form of economic organization in the region and a model of regulation of economic activity, to improve the reception of strategy of development of the region in environmental terms, the addition of economic instruments for environmental safety of the regions in the state management, economic evaluation of biodiversity in the region.