32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema
Other countries
- 05 November, 2025
- 16:00
Thirty-two people, including 20 children, suffered eye burns while watching a film at a movie theater in Russia's Abakan, Report informs referring to Russian media.
It is noted that one of the employees forgot to turn off the quartz lamps used for disinfection. The bactericidal equipment continued to operate during the movie.
Medics arrived at the scene and are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.
A criminal case has been opened for improper service.
