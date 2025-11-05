Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    32 people, including children, suffer eye burns while in Russia's cinema

    • 05 November, 2025
    • 16:00
    Thirty-two people, including 20 children, suffered eye burns while watching a film at a movie theater in Russia's Abakan, Report informs referring to Russian media.

    It is noted that one of the employees forgot to turn off the quartz lamps used for disinfection. The bactericidal equipment continued to operate during the movie.

    Medics arrived at the scene and are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

    A criminal case has been opened for improper service.

    В России 32 человека, включая детей, получили ожоги глаз во время просмотра фильма

