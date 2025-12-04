Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    President of Turkic Academy: Azerbaijan should be proud of its great scholars

    Education and science
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:36
    Azerbaijan should be proud of its great scholars, Shahin Mustafayev, President of the International Turkic Academy, said at the international conference themed "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovations," dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the academician.

    Report quotes Mustafayev as saying that within Azerbaijan's social and intellectual environment, dozens – perhaps even hundreds – of world-renowned scholars have emerged, exemplified by Yusif Mammadaliyev, and that the Azerbaijani people are already becoming part of the world's leading centers of science:

    "The Azerbaijani people will continue to advance along the path of science and progress, and on this path, the brilliant ideas of academician Yusif Mammadaliyev will always illuminate our way. Naturally, the Turkic Academy is ready to contribute to the development of Azerbaijani science, as well as the science of the Turkic world, Turkic peoples, and Turkic states."

    Beynəlxalq Türk Akademiyasının prezidenti: Azərbaycan böyük alimləri ilə fəxr etməlidir
    Президент Международной тюркской академии: Азербайджан гордится своими великими учеными

    President of Turkic Academy: Azerbaijan should be proud of its great scholars

