One hundred percent of Baku Higher Oil School graduates are employed

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), where the teaching program is based on the most advanced technologies and experience of the world leading universities, bid farewell to its first graduates.In total, 102 young specialists graduated from the Higher School, including 48 petroleum engineering students and 54 chemical engineering students, Report informs.
Many of them already work in leading transnational companies, while others continue their studies to obtain Master and PhD degrees at prestigious universities in Azerbaijan or abroad. Besides, some of the BHOS first graduates work and study at the same time.
Six graduates of the Higher School are in military service now. Being contracted by Azneft Production Union, they will start working in the company after completion of the military service. Statistical data of BHOS graduates in accordance with their employment are as follows:
|Company/Organization
|Number
|STAR & PETKIM (Turkey)
|24
|AzneftPU
|18
|Polymer (SOCAR)
|6
|Baku Higher Oil School
|6
|Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery
|5
|BP
|5
|Halliburton
|2
|Maire Tecnimont
|2
|GilanHolding
|2
|Schlumberger
|1
|SOCAR Head Office
|1
|Umid LLC (SOCAR)
|1
|Azərikimya
|1
|NIPI“Neftegas”
|1
|TOTAL
|75 persons
In addition, BHOS enjoys close cooperation and friendship ties with leading energycompanies, and their top managers and experts regularly conduct masterclasses, workshops and training courses for the Higher School students. This helps to increase their awareness of the companies’ activities and raise future engineers’ interest in working for those companies.
Here is a list of universities and countries where BHOS graduates continue their studies.
|Higher Educational Institution
|Country
|Number
|Degree Course
|Colorado School of Mines
|USA
|1 person
|Ph.D.
|Baku Higher Oil School
|Azerbaijan
|14 persons
|Master
|Stanford University
|USA
|1 person
|Master
|Azerbaijan State University of Economics (MBA program)
|Azerbaijan
|6 persons
|Master
|Hamburg University of Technology
|Germany
|2 persons
|Master
|Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg
|Germany
|1 person
|Master
|Polytechnic University of Turin
|Italy
|1 person
|Master
|Polytechnic University of Milan
|Italy
|1 person
|Master
|Polytechnic University of Catalonia
|Spain
|1 person
|Master
|Ege University
|Turkey
|1 person
|Master
|University of Debrecen
|Hungary
|1 person
|Master
|Budapest University of Technology and Economics
|Hungary
|1 person
|Master
|University of Finance and Administration
|Czechia
|1 person
|Master
|TOTAL
|OnePh.D. student and 31Master students
It shall be reminded that a mission of the Baku Higher Oil School is to train highly qualified petroleum, chemical and process automation engineers in order to develop a new generation of Azerbaijani specialists with an advanced level of English and excellent knowledge in selected areas of engineering, technology and design.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
Share in Facebook