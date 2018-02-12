One hundred percent of Baku Higher Oil School graduates are employed

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), where the teaching program is based on the most advanced technologies and experience of the world leading universities, bid farewell to its first graduates.In total, 102 young specialists graduated from the Higher School, including 48 petroleum engineering students and 54 chemical engineering students, Report informs.

Many of them already work in leading transnational companies, while others continue their studies to obtain Master and PhD degrees at prestigious universities in Azerbaijan or abroad. Besides, some of the BHOS first graduates work and study at the same time.

Six graduates of the Higher School are in military service now. Being contracted by Azneft Production Union, they will start working in the company after completion of the military service. Statistical data of BHOS graduates in accordance with their employment are as follows:

Company/Organization Number STAR & PETKIM (Turkey) 24 AzneftPU 18 Polymer (SOCAR) 6 Baku Higher Oil School 6 Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery 5 BP 5 Halliburton 2 Maire Tecnimont 2 GilanHolding 2 Schlumberger 1 SOCAR Head Office 1 Umid LLC (SOCAR) 1 Azərikimya 1 NIPI“Neftegas” 1 TOTAL 75 persons

As these data confirm, BHOS graduates do not experience any difficulties in job recruitment in the above mentioned transnational energy companies, as the students of the Higher School actively take part in internship programs of those companies during their academic years. This provides both the companies and the students with an opportunity to know each other more closely.

In addition, BHOS enjoys close cooperation and friendship ties with leading energycompanies, and their top managers and experts regularly conduct masterclasses, workshops and training courses for the Higher School students. This helps to increase their awareness of the companies’ activities and raise future engineers’ interest in working for those companies.

Here is a list of universities and countries where BHOS graduates continue their studies.

Higher Educational Institution Country Number Degree Course Colorado School of Mines USA 1 person Ph.D. Baku Higher Oil School Azerbaijan 14 persons Master Stanford University USA 1 person Master Azerbaijan State University of Economics (MBA program) Azerbaijan 6 persons Master Hamburg University of Technology Germany 2 persons Master Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg Germany 1 person Master Polytechnic University of Turin Italy 1 person Master Polytechnic University of Milan Italy 1 person Master Polytechnic University of Catalonia Spain 1 person Master Ege University Turkey 1 person Master University of Debrecen Hungary 1 person Master Budapest University of Technology and Economics Hungary 1 person Master University of Finance and Administration Czechia 1 person Master TOTAL OnePh.D. student and 31Master students

It shall be reminded that a mission of the Baku Higher Oil School is to train highly qualified petroleum, chemical and process automation engineers in order to develop a new generation of Azerbaijani specialists with an advanced level of English and excellent knowledge in selected areas of engineering, technology and design.