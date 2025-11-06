Official: Karabakh University graduates to take master's exams in Khankandi
Education and science
- 06 November, 2025
- 16:31
Graduates of Karabakh University will take their master's entrance exams in Khankandi, Azerbaijan, two years from now, Maleyka Abbaszada, Chairperson of the Board of the State Examination Center, stated during an event dedicated to Victory Day, Report informs.
Abbaszada stated that Khankandi will eventually be seen as a university town: "This year, entrance exams were held in Khankandi for the first time. Now we look forward to the next stage with hope. In two years, Karabakh University graduates will sit for their master's exams in Khankandi. We are fully confident in this."
