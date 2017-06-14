'Modern management model of scientific activity in the universities' international conference kicks off in Baku

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Modern management model of scientific activity in the universities" international scientific-practical conference kicked off in Baku.

Report informs, the event is being held with the support of the Ministry of Education, organized by UNEC, Clarivate Analytics (Thomson Reuters), International Scientific and Technical Information Center.

Nobel prize winner Aziz Sancar, heads of famous Azerbaijani scientific and educational centers, scientists are attending the conference.

UNEC Rector Adalat Muradov said that a number of important reforms are being carried out in recent years for development of education: 'It is accepted in the society that education, science and production triangle prism strengthened. Universities are the institutions, which form human capital".

Science and education problems, prospects, introduction of scientometrics in the universities, economy and funding of science, protection of intellectual property rights and scientific ethics will be discussed in the scientific platform, gathering the world's leading scientists.