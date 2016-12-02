Ministry of Education revealed foreign certificates recognized in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ 25 thousand applications have been made to ministry since 2007 for recognition of higher education certificates obtained abroad.

Report informs, head of accreditation and nostrification department of the ministry Samir Veliyev told reporters.

According to him approximately 70-75 percent of diplomas have been approved: “The remaining diplomas haven’t been recognized due to various reasons. The main reason is that some of graduates don’t follow rules concerning established term. We receive information on visits of the person regarding nostrification. But if the term doesn’t match, we reject to recognize diploma”.

S.Veliyev noted that it doesn’t mean that unrecognized diplomas are forged: “The person who goes abroad for education, should first of all target a better education. Because he spends money and time for it. Certificate that he receives at the end of education should be obtained in conformity with nostrification procedures, so that it is recognized in the country”.

He added that there are some counterfeits among diplomas obtained abroad: “But I cannot sound any percentage. We rather decide on recognition of diplomas examining the process of its obtainment and conformity with nostrification procedures in Azerbaijan, than determine forgery. Unrecognized diplomas are mostly the ones obtained in universities of CIS countries – Russia, Ukraine and Georgia”.

The ministry spokesman noted that accreditation regulations are about to be provided to Cabinet of Ministers.

“At present there isn’t any mechanism for distant education. As the mechanism of distant education hasn’t been developed in Azerbaijan, we cannot accept it as type of education. In the future, as soon as mechanisms of distant education are developed in Azerbaijan, the distant education diplomas obtained from foreign universities will be recognized. Diplomas provided by Azerbaijani universities treated in foreign countries based on proper regulations of each country”, he noted.