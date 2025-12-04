Minister: Yusif Mammadaliyev's research made huge contribution to Azerbaijani science

Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev's research has made a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani science and continues to influence modern scientific research, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at the international conference "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovation," dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the outstanding scientist's birth, Report informs.

"The scientist's research has made a significant contribution to the country's development. His rich scientific legacy continues to serve as an important reference point today," Amrullayev stated.

The minister noted that Yusif Mammadaliyev was one of Azerbaijan's most outstanding scientists of the 20th century, whose achievements extended far beyond the boundaries of national science.

"Thanks to his dedication to science, he left an indelible mark on the development of not only our country but also global science. Each scientific field he established became fundamental in its field. The creation of the most important scientific institutions in Azerbaijan is directly linked to the name of Yusif Mammadaliyev," Amrullayev emphasized.