Minister Mikayil Jabbarov: Every start a new opportunity

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated educators on the occasion of Day of Knowledge:

Report informs, his message reads:

"Dear teachers, students and pupils, dear parents! I'd like to congratulate you on the new academic year!

Day of Knowledge is remarkable for everyone who enjoys the joy of this day. This day creates the basis for dreams to come true as beginning of the way of life. Main quality to go this way is necessary knowledge for future of our country, dignity and respect for values.

Time has given us the happiness of living in the most powerful Azerbaijan in history. Our work together is important and crucial - love for homeland and with the energy to win the new world.

Dear teachers, students and pupils!

Every start is a new opportunity.

I wish all of you achievements to make this opportunity, starting with Knowledge Day, into a successful life story!"