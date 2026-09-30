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    Azerbaijani MP proposes minimum price mechanism for agriculture sector

    AIC
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 12:35
    Azerbaijani MP proposes minimum price mechanism for agriculture sector

    Azerbaijan's agricultural sector needs the implementation of a minimum price mechanism, MP Ali Masimli said at the first plenary session of the autumn session of the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, the parliamentarian noted that currently, the state of affairs in the hazelnut growing industry of the Sheki-Zagatala region is causing serious concern among farmers: "The price of products has almost halved, and agricultural pests have caused significant damage to farms. There are farms that are completely deprived of profit or receive extremely meager incomes. Such a situation negatively affects the financial situation of families. In this regard, it would be advisable to provide for the insurance of production costs and a minimum price mechanism guaranteeing a minimum level of profitability in the legislation."

    In addition, the MP stated that a new law "On Consumer Protection" should be adopted: "The current law was adopted 31 years ago. Its enforcement mechanism is very weak, and we believe that precisely because of this weakness, gross violations of the law are allowed in practice in a number of cases."

    Ali Masimli Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Ministry of Agriculture
    Azərbaycanda aqrar sektorda minimum qiymət mexanizminin tətbiqi təklif olunur
    В аграрном секторе Азербайджана предлагают внедрить механизм минимальных цен
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