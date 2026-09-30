Kyrgyzstan to host 4th CIS Games in 2027

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The 4th CIS Games will be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2027, Report informs via Kyrgyz media outlets.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the CIS Member States.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, as well as members of the Games' Executive Committee, attended the meeting.

Following discussions, a decision was adopted to hold the 4th CIS Games in Kyrgyzstan in 2027.

The 3rd CIS Games were hosted by Azerbaijan.