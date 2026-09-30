Milli Majlis approves Second Additional Protocol to European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters
Domestic policy
- 30 September, 2026
- 13:36
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The Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan has approved the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, Report informs.
The draft law on the approval of the protocol was brought up for discussion at the first meeting of the parliament's autumn session.
According to the document, the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters dated November 8, 2001, was approved with the corresponding reservation and declarations of Azerbaijan.
Following the discussion, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.
Milli Məclis Avropa Konvensiyasına İkinci Əlavə Protokolu təsdiq edib
Парламент Азербайджана утвердил Второй дополнительный протокол к Европейской конвенции
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