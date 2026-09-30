Milli Majlis approves protocol on government communications between Azerbaijan, Ukraine

The Milli Majlis has approved the "Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on cooperation in the field of government communications", Report informs.

The document was brought up for discussion at today's first meeting of the parliament's autumn session.

According to the draft law, the protocol signed on December 16, 2025, in Kyiv and on April 23, 2026, in Baku has been approved.