Azerbaijani MP proposes adopting law on AI, social networks
Milli Majlis
- 30 September, 2026
- 12:36
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A proposal to adopt a law related to artificial intelligence and social networks has been put forward in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, MP Jeyhun Mammadov said at today's first meeting of the parliament's autumn session, Report informs.
According to him, today, artificial intelligence and social networks are rapidly entering people's lives: "In this regard, taking into account the proper use of artificial intelligence and aspects related to special security, there is a need to adopt a law on both artificial intelligence and social networks."
Milli Məclisdə süni intellekt və sosial media ilə bağlı qanunun qəbulu təklif olunub
В ММ предложено принятие закона, связанного с ИИ и соцсетями
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