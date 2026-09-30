Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War led to the liberation of most of the cities and villages that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years and created the conditions for restoring the country's territorial integrity, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said.

According to Report, the speaker made the remarks during today's parliamentary session dedicated to September 27 – the Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan.

Gafarova highlighted that the one-day counter-terrorism operation conducted in September 2023 completed the most important stage in securing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"The sovereignty of our state has been fully restored, and the authority of the Constitution has been established throughout the entire territory of the country. These historic achievements embody the triumph of the strategic course initiated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan will forever remain grateful to the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as to our brave soldiers and officers, who delivered historic victories for our people," the speaker noted.