Azerbaijan and Greece to hold meeting of sixth economic cooperation commission

Stay up to date with the top news!

The sixth meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Greece in the economic, industrial and technological sectors is expected to take place in Athens tomorrow.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the Azerbaijani delegation led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, co-chair of the commission, has already departed for Greece.

The Greek side of the intergovernmental commission will be chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Theoharis Theoharis.

In addition to the intergovernmental commission meeting, bilateral meetings and a Greece-Azerbaijan business forum are planned during the visit.

The fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in Baku on June 13, 2024.

In January-August this year, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Greece amounted to $631.014 million, representing a 1.3-fold increase compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported $564 million worth of goods to Greece, up 25.1%, while imports from Greece amounted to $67 million, increasing 2.4-fold.