Azerbaijan parliament approves visa waiver agreement with Jordan
Milli Majlis
- 30 September, 2026
- 13:00
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Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has approved an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan on the mutual exemption of holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements.
According to Report, the relevant bill was included on the agenda of the first meeting of the parliament's autumn session, which is being held today.
Under the agreement, Azerbaijani citizens will be able to stay in Jordan without a visa for up to 90 days.
The agreement was signed in Baku on July 8, 2026.
Azərbaycan və İordaniya arasında viza tələbindən azad edilmə haqda saziş təsdiqlənib
Парламент Азербайджана утвердил соглашение с Иорданией о безвизе
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