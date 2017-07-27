Meeting with 25 graduates going to work at STAR and Petkim held at BHOS

© BANM

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov and specialist of SOCAR Turkey’s Human Resources (HR) department Leyla Akhundzadeh met at BHOS with 25 graduates of the Higher School going to work at STAR Refinery and Petkim facilities of SOCAR Turkey company.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Having welcomed the meeting attendants, Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the graduates with their successful participation in the selection process for SOCAR Turkey’s New Graduate Engineering program and wished them to attain new achievements in the future. He told that academic knowledge and practical skills, which they gained at BHOS, would prove useful in their future professional activity. “This initiative is a perfect example of friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey. I am proud that BHOS graduates will work at one of the most prestigious companies in the region,” he said.

Speaking at the meeting, specialist of SOCAR Turkey’s HR department Leyla Akhundzadeh provided detailed information about preparation of young engineers for work at the company, working conditions at STAR Refinery, and the company policies, regulations and procedures. She also answered numerous questions from the graduates.

Selection of candidates eligible to participate in the New Graduate Engineering program initiated by SOCAR Turkey was based on a number of criteria. More than 220 students from the Higher School applied to the program, 173 of them took the test exams and 48 were invited to interviews. The rigorous and careful selection process allowed to choose the most talented and capable BHOS students to work at the company.