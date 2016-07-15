Maleyka Abbaszade: 'SSAC will apply to Tariff Council regarding some paid exams'

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'The State Student Admission Commission (SSAC) will apply to Tariff Council regarding some paid exams'.

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of Board of Directors of the State Exam Center (SEC) said at today's press conference.

She said that the final decision doesn't depend on them.

M.Abbaszade noted that paid tests will not affect number of participants: 'Because considered decisions will be adopted in this regard. Of course, particular social justice principles will be taken into consideration and different price will be defined for some levels. There will be various proposals. Exam prices will vary depending on their types'.

According to her, as a state executive body, earlier, the SSAC has been allocated nearly 7 mln from the state budget: '2 mln of this amount were spent for maintenance, the remaining 5 mln for taking exams. But the State Exam Center will not be state-funded institution. Customer must pay for the ordered work. Studies revealed that SAT exam price is 100-150 AZN, IELTS 225 AZN, exams to Turkish higher schools are 50-60 USD'.

Stating that the exams ordered to the SSAC by the state are final exams, Chairperson added that final exams for IX and XI grades will be free.

Tests or examinations ordered by the government said that the SSAC Chairperson said, adding that the final exams for classes IX and XI will be free.

She considers that the state carries out great works in the education field: 'For many years, the Commission has been funded by the state. Now, probably, exams will be taken under certain orders and part of these services will be free'.

M.Abbaszade noted that some people are waiting for an opportunity to blame SSAC and information, recently spread about the commission, is a part of it.