    Lidia Brito: UNESCO looking forward to continuing its co-op with Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 12:58
    Lidia Brito: UNESCO looking forward to continuing its co-op with Azerbaijan

    UNESCO highly values ​​Academician Yusif Mammadaliyev's contribution to global science and culture and looks forward to continued cooperation with Azerbaijan, UNESCO Assistant Director-General Lidia Brito said at the international conference "Yusif Mammadaliyev: Science. Heritage. Innovation," dedicated to the scientist's 120th anniversary, Report informs.

    She noted that Mammadaliyev's scientific achievements remain exceptionally relevant in the context of modern scientific and societal challenges. Brito emphasized that Yusif Mammadaliyev was one of the leading figures in the field of chemistry in the 20th century, and his scientific vision influenced both the regional and global scientific community.

    She added that his innovations in aviation chemistry, rocket fuel, and welding fuel not only impacted the national industry but also influenced international practice, inspiring further research in the region and around the world.

    The UNESCO representative added that the organization highly values ​​its long-standing partnership with Azerbaijan in the fields of science, education, and culture and seeks to further strengthen it.

    Lidiya Brito: UNESCO Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı davam etdirməyi səbirsizliklə gözləyir
    Лидия Брито: ЮНЕСКО с нетерпением ждет продолжения сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

