Kamran Imanov: AI gives major boost to intellectual property

Science, education, and intellectual property are facing new challenges, according to Kamran Imanov, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Speaking at the roundtable under the theme "Innovative Potential: Intellectual Property + Artificial Intelligence (AI)" held in Baku on the occasion of World Intellectual Property Day, Imanov noted that when strengthened through the use of AI, intellectual property becomes fully capable of expanding its impact on innovation potential.

He emphasized that the innovation ecosystem is a complex system influenced by multiple factors, with science, technology, entrepreneurship, and production being the main directions that define it.

Based on the Innovation Potential Outlook study, the chairman pointed out that only 10% of countries fully realize their technological potential: "It is precisely in states where scientific, technological, entrepreneurial, and production capacities are combined that innovation opportunities increase and global progress can be achieved. Innovation success is attained through the effective combination of these four dimensions. Conversely, when these activities are fragmented and isolated, innovation success does not occur."

Imanov added that in technological innovation, only 10% of economies realize their patent potential, while 27% reach expected levels in trademarks and 32% in scientific publications. This, he explained, represents a critical bottleneck in the global innovation system, showing systemic barriers in transforming scientific knowledge and production capacities into patentable innovations.

Finally, Imanov stressed that artificial intelligence provides crucial support for the development of intellectual property, but this requires purposeful preparation and application of AI technologies.