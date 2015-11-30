Institute of Linguistics appeals to state organizations

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Institute of Linguistics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) appealed to 'Icherisherher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and local executive powers regarding cooperation in order to comply with language norms in advertising texts.

Report was told by Gulu Maharramli, professor, Head of Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics.

In case of agreement reached, this cooperation will cause reduction of wrong street names, advertising, notice and such posters in Baku city with language faults: Because linguist-experts check whether such texts relevant to language norms before preparation of posters and give their reccomendations.'

Problems regarding violation of Azerbaijani language norms in street names reduced recently, Department Head says.